Judge enters not guilty plea on behalf of suspect accused of stabbing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge on Monday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a man accused of stabbing a Wichita woman multiple times.

Wade Dunn, 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack that happened near 17th and Doreen on Sept. 23, 2019. Last month, during Dunn’s preliminary hearing, the woman who was attacked took the stand. She was standing near her vehicle when she was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times in front of her home. Her attack was caught on nearby surveillance video. The woman’s baby was inside the home.

Dunn’s jury trial has been set for April 13, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. There will be no pre-trial motions.

