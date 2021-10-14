Judge: Kansas election database function not public record

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kansas’ Republican secretary of state did not violate the state’s open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted.

The decision Wednesday by Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson comes in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet.

He’s the president of Loud Light, a nonprofit that strives to increase voter turnout.

The judge sided with Secretary of State Scott Schwab in finding that the ability to produce a statewide provisional ballot report in the database is not a public record as defined by the Kansas Open Records Act.

