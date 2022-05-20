WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a Wichita-area contractor engaged in deceptive and unconscionable acts. District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office presented the case to a judge who ordered an $87,477 default judgment against Dale A. Deere, doing business as Deere Contracting.

The DA said two customers complained about Deere. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated and alleged that Deere violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) by:

Failing to provide a material benefit

Failing to provide a three-day right to cancel the transaction

Bennett said the Court found those failures violated KCPA. Judge Stephen Ternes ordered Deere to pay:

More than $5,000 in restitution to the customers

$80,000 in penalties

Court costs

Investigative fees

The judge also ordered Deere to refrain from operating or conducting business in Kansas until the customers are paid back, and the business is properly licensed.

KSN News has attempted to reach Dale Deere and Deere Contracting. But unfortunately, we have not heard back yet.

The DA wants people to know that contractors for many residential projects must be qualified and licensed, in their name, by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department MABCD. The work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to ensure the work is up to code.

Some trades have additional duties. For example, roofers must register with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone conducting “door-to-door” sales must also provide residents with a three-day right to cancel.