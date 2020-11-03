Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Kansas researcher

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to throw out charges against a researcher accused of concealing work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas.

Feng “Franklin” Tao is charged with not disclosing on conflict-of-interest forms work he was allegedly doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson rejected on Monday defense arguments seeking to dismiss the indictment on the basis that Tao’s prosecution opens the door to criminalizing workplace disagreements. She also found no prosecutorial misconduct in comments made to the grand jury, as the defense had claimed.

