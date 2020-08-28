Judge sides with City of Wichita on the Save Century II petition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge says he has sided with the City of Wichita in its fight against the Save Century II petition.

On July 10, the Save Century II group delivered a petition with 17,000 signatures to the City. It asked for the City to hold a binding public vote before any action to demolish, remodel, or sell Century II, the old public library or other city building of historical importance.

The City of Wichita filed a petition seeking a declaratory judgment that the petition was invalid for a number of reasons, including that it would create an impractical precedent for the current and future City Councils.

Judge Eric Commer, 18th Judicial Court, held a hearing on the case last week. He issued his decision Friday afternoon siding with the City of Wichita.

The City of Wichita issued this comment:

​We appreciate the thoughtful consideration of District Court Judge Commer on this matter. Regardless of this decision, the Wichita City Council is committed to giving citizens a voice about the future of Century II and the Central Public Library and has approved a policy calling for a vote that will help shape decisions going forward. We appreciate the robust engagement and advocacy on the part of many residents in regard to these buildings.” City of Wichita

KSN has reached out to the Save Century II group for a reaction. We have not heard back from them yet.

