WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County district judge signed an injunction on Monday in favor of Spirit AeroSystems against the Machinists union.

Court documents show the two sides agreed on the conditions of what strikers can and cannot do, including not using force, violence or intimidation to prevent people from going to and from Spirit offices. They also cannot block public roads or sidewalks leading to Spirit. They cannot physically touch a car in the area. The order outlines how many picketers can be at entrances or gates to Spirit.

The injunction does let strikers try to persuade people from going to work or crossing the picket line. The order stays in effect until a judge rescinds it.

It will be enforced by Wichita police and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.