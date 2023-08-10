WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge is deciding whether or not a teen accused in a fatal shooting of another teen at Towne East Mall will be tried as an adult.

A hearing was held Wednesday to determine if the case would return to adult court.

The boy was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton inside Towne East Mall on March 18, 2022

The District Attorney’s Office had originally charged the teen as an adult for first-degree murder back in June. However, his defense successfully argued for the case to return to juvenile court because of a “deficiency in the record.”

The judge heard testimony Wednesday. Closing arguments are expected in October.

KSN News does not name suspects facing juvenile charges, nor do we identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.