July 4: What you need to know about buying and shooting fireworks in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tents for fireworks sales are starting to pop up around Wichita as opening day for sales approaches.

On Saturday (June 27), you can start buying and shooting fireworks within Wichita city limits from 10 a.m. to midnight.

To keep an eye on things, nine teams will be out enforcing the rules. This is an increase from 2019.

“We identify these hot spots and that’s where we send our enforcement teams which are combined teams of two police officers and a firefighter,” said Stuart Bevis, Wichita Fire Department.

Similar to the ordinance in past years, roman candles, mortars, boxes that include flaming balls and similar fireworks are illegal in the Air Capital. Some of the illegal fireworks are allowed in Sedgwick County and surrounding areas, though.

Fireworks in Wichita must not exceed six feet when used.

The Wichita Fire Department created a video for what to do and what not to do when celebrating Independence Day.

Officials said if you are caught with illegal items, you will be given a $250 citation, and your fireworks will be confiscated.

“The specific fireworks that have been shot tested by the Wichita Fire Department to where they only go about six foot high,” said Bevis.

Last year, 59 citations were given out and Bevis said the teams checked with more than 150 people about fireworks issues.

He said some of these issues included injuries from people using fireworks that aren’t allowed in Wichita or using them improperly.

“Each year we have about 50 people report injuries to our hospital facilities due to fireworks,” said Bevis. “Some of them are due to illegal things.”

With some of the larger fireworks shows being cancelled this year because of COVID-19, does that mean more people will bring in illegal fireworks or choose to shoot off their own?

Either way, police and firefighters are prepared.

“It’s possible,” said Bevis. “But I’m still pretty sure that people who went to Red, White and Boom still went to shoot them off at their house, as well.”

A big priority for the city and tent operators this year is safety.

When going to buy fireworks, you might see a few changes.

Some operators said they will be encouraging online purchases and curbside pick up, to avoid large groups of people inside the tent at one time.

Operators said they will be enforcing local health guidelines like social distancing and the use of masks.

“We want people to stay safe whether it’s fireworks for COVID-19,” said Bevis. “These tents are not big. I would recommend people use their mask, use hand wash because you’re picking up stuff where there may have been ten people before you.”

Location Sale Dates Sale Times Unincorporated Sedgwick County Not Allowed Not Allowed Andale June 30 – July 4 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bel Aire June 27 – July 4 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bentley July 1 – July 4 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Garden Plain June 29 – July 4 June 29 – July 3 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 | 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Goddard June 27 – July 4 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Haysville June 27 – July 4 June 27 – July 2 | 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

July 3 – July 4 | 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Kechi June 27 – July 5 June 27 – July 2 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3 – July 5 | 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Maize June 27 – July 5 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Park City June 27 – July 4 June 27 – July 2 | 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

July 3 | 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

July 4 | 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Viola July 1 – July 4 July 1 – July 3 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 | 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you are unsure about the city you live in, contact your local police or fire department for rules about buying and shooting fireworks.

For a detailed copy of the 2020 fireworks ordinance, a list of approved fireworks and more, click here.

