Junction City boil water order lifted

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Water is safe again in Junction City, the city manager said Thursday morning.

According to Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel, the city has received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil order for the town.

The wind storm on Dec. 15 knocked out power in Junction City. The KDHE said the power outage resulted in “unknown water quality” in the town.

Since then, water samples have been tested at a laboratory. The KDHE says those tests show no bacteria.

