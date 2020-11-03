Junction City High School principal suspended after hijab controversy

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school principal has been suspended indefinitely after a student complained last month that she had been asked to remove her Islamic head scarf, known as a hijab.
The Geary County School Board voted Monday night to suspend Junction City High School Principal Melissa Sharp with pay. On Oct. 21, a student said she was told by a hall monitor to remove the hijab, prompting a protest the next day by several students.
Sharp sent an email to parents a few days later saying the incident never happened. The board said in a statement that Sharp’s suspension comes after an investigation into the incident.
