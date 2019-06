JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Junction City woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Thursday after police found child pornography on her phone, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

On September 20, 2016, law enforcement seized Kayla Michelle Simpson’s phone and found images of the 24-year-old having sex with a juvenile female.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.