Juneteenth ICT brings fresh look to McAdams Park courts

Whether you’re driving by on Wabash street or southbound on I-135, a splash of bold colors may catch your eye.

As part of the Juneteenth ICT celebration, artists and the community painted the Antoine Carr basketball courts in McAdams Park. Juneteenth, recognized on June 19th each year, marks the day in 1865 when slaves as far as Galveston, Tex. were the last to realize they were indeed made free.

“I remember coming here with my uncle as a child so I just wanted to create something that brought a little life,” one of the artists, Priscella Brown said.

The court has pink, blue, and teal hues along with “McAdams” written graffiti style through the middle.

Another artist, Quintis Pinkston said the design was inspired after his memories of playing in the park in the late 80s and early 90s, with things like the Palace theater and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” TV show inspiring the colors.

“Really it’s just an opportunity to get the community to take pride in our surroundings…and be honorable about what we have in front of us,” Pinkston said.

Last Saturday, many people of all ages helped the artists roll paint on the courts. Brown described the experience like “having a family reunion.”

On Wednesday afternoon, four teenage boys approached the park to play a game of two on two. A resounding “wow” from all four came from seeing the courts for the first time.

“I just appreciate it. It gives us something to be proud of our part of our town,” 16-year-old Alan Ramirez said.

The grand reveal of the courts is set for Saturday, with Juneteenth ICT events kicking off at 11am at McAdams Park.