Juneteenth ICT: ‘It’s important that we teach our youth’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All week the community has been celebrating Juneteenth, an event that remembers the end of slavery in the United States. Wichita has embraced the festival for several years now, and every year, it grows.

From a parade, to live music, to good eats, there was something for everyone at Saturday’s Juneteenth finale. Organizers and participants say it’s about having fun, while recognizing the importance of community and inclusion.

The end of Juneteenth went off with a bang near McAdams Park.

Saturday began with a parade to the park, the location of the big party. It’s something neighbors look forward to.

“We park in the same spot, every year,” said Tiffany Copes, Wichita.

“You get to see big cousins that came out of town, they come too, you get to listen to music,” said Donna Williams, Wichita.

The celebration had live music, vendors, and activities for the kids.

“Played at the park, jumped on the bouncy house, got water, and eat candy, yeah eat candy,” said Kayvion Becoat, Wichita.

But the event is about more than summer fun. Organizers say it’s about recognizing the end of slavery and teaching young minds this.

“This is our day of independence, this marks the celebration for African Americans we we are recognizing this day it is important that we teach our youth,” said Briget Young, Juneteenth Committee.