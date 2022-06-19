WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — JuneteenthICT organizers know the weekend is full of events for people to celebrate the holiday, but they also make sure to pump money back into those who support their efforts. Organizers are proud to say reinvesting in Wichita’s black community is at the root of everything they do.

Volunteers participated in a service project on Sunday. Participants worked on a mural to revamp a community center near St. Paul AME Church, the oldest Black church in Wichita. Community leaders plan to turn that space into a pop-up park.

JuneteenthICT has also collaborated with local artists to renovate the basketball courts at McAdams Park.

They’ve provided scholarships through the Miss JuneteenthICT Scholarship Pageant for women who want to further their education, too.

“As we grow, those dollars will get larger and know that will help our young ladies to move and find that career set that they need to be successful within the workforce,” Briget Young, Juneteenth Chair, said.

Since hosting its first scholarship pageant in 2021, JuneteenthICT has helped 15 women.

There is one more day of the JuneteenthICT celebration, and organizers say they don’t have a dollar amount for what was raised this year but hope to have those numbers soon.