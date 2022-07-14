WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A jury will decide Cornell McNeal’s fate. McNeal is charged with capital murder. He is accused of raping, beating and setting Letitia Davis on fire in 2014. She died days after the attack.

On Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.

The prosecution opened up with one of Letitia’s final words, “I was raped, beaten and set on fire.”

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ran through witness testimonies and how they aligned with the standards needed to convict McNeal of capital murder.

Meanwhile, the defense reminded the jury that they must presume McNeal is not guilty, adding if there is a single reasonable doubt, they must acquit him of the charge.

“He didn’t document a single injury anywhere on his body and told you five days later, injuries won’t heal; that’s reasonable doubt. How does this woman get hurt this bad and fight back this hard and not leave a mark on Cornell McNeal. That’s reasonable doubt,” defense attorney Peter Conley said.

“You’ve heard all of the evidence no woman consents to the injuries she sustained and that the killing was done in the condition of or subsequent to such rape. He had to kill her. He left his DNA behind,” District Attorney Marc Bennett.

If guilty of capital murder, McNeal could fact the death penalty. However, the jury does have the option to acquit McNeal of any or all charges. The verdict could come at any time.

KSN News will continue to follow the latest developments in the trial online. Read about the coverage here.