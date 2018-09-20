WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A jury has found Corbin Breitenbach guilty of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old Wichita girl back in June of 2017.

Breitenbach, who represented himself, was convicted on four counts. They included attempted capital murder, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.

The trial started Tuesday and wrapped just shortly after noon Thursday. During the last three days, the jury heard from the victim, witnesses, police, forensic experts, and professionals who treated the victim. They also heard a phone conversation from Breitenbach to his mother that the prosecution called a confession. The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching their verdict.

Sentencing for Breitenbach was scheduled for October 31. However, Breitenbach asked for more time to file appeals. The judge agreed and scheduled his sentencing for November 13.

PREVIOUS STORY

The defense and prosecution have wrapped up their cases in the case against Corbin Breitenbach. Now, the jury in the case is deliberating.

Breitenbach is accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old Wichita girl back in June of 2017.

Breitenbach, who is representing himself, questioned the DNA testing process. He also was able to question his then-girlfriend at the time of when the incident against the 7-year-old girl occurred.

Breitenbach and his girlfriend had just arrived home from a bar. She had picked him up after 1 a.m. He then went for a jog. She said he appeared sweaty when he returned, but she believed it was from his run.

"You said you wanted to go for a run. Run some of it off. Nothing unusual. I mean I know you are real in shape. I know you like to exercise. So that wasn't a red flag at all."



