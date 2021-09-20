Jury selection begins for man charged in crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall

Ray Watkins (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jury selection started Monday for the man charged in a crash that killed Wichita radio personality, Don Hall.

Don Hall (Photo Courtesy: KNSS radio)

Hall died in April 2020 in East Wichita near Kellogg and Rock. A judge charged Ray Watkins with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

Watkins was driving south on Rock Road as Hall was driving east on Kellogg. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Court records show that Watkins refused several sobriety tests at the scene. A probable cause affidavit revealed Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was .243, which is three times the legal limit of .08.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to start tomorrow.

