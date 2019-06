WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jury selection started in the trial of a man accused of shooting at Wichita police officers.

Elijah Martinez is charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and several other crimes.

Court documents say Martinez stole a truck and led police on a chase while opening fire at officers in December 2017.

Martinez was shot in the jaw and arrested soon after.