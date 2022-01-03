Justice for Cedric Lofton rally held Monday outside Sedgwick County Courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several members of the community gathered Monday morning outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse demanding justice in the death of Cedric Lofton.

Last week, an autopsy was released which determined Lofton’s death was ruled as a homicide. The report said Lofton’s heart and breathing stopped after he was handcuffed while lying on his stomach. Lofton had briefly been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita when his altercation with staff members occurred on Sept. 24. He was taken to a local hospital and died two days later.

Cedric Lofton (Courtesy: Family’s attorney)

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett will decide whether to file charges. The district attorney says even though the autopsy was ruled a homicide it doesn’t necessarily mean employees committed crimes.

Those at the rally Monday said they have lost faith in District Attorney Marc Bennett and are calling for an immediate appointment of a special prosecutor from outside the office. They cited additional statements made by the district attorney and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter following a press conference following Cedric’s death that occurred on Sept. 30, 2021.

“We want accountability for what happened to CJ, and we want to also make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said LaWanda Deshazer, Kansas NAACP Youth Advisor.

“The system failed him twice. So, St. Francis, a contractor with DCF, they didn’t take that call in a timely manner. They didn’t get him the help that he needed upfront. So we’ve got to fix that broken system. That’s our number one problem,” said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, District 29.

RELATED COVERAGE

Those in attendance also called for videos involving Cedric’s death to be publicly released.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement last week that it plans to complete the review of Lofton’s death in the next 10 to 15 business days.