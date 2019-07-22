Juvenile accused in June 2018 death of family member

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Court documents revealed Monday afternoon that a teenage boy is accused in the death of Lisa Trimmell, as the boy’s attorneys filed paperwork to dismiss the case.

KSN confirmed through court documents that a 15-year-old boy related to Lisa Trimmell will make a first appearance in juvenile court Friday morning. The Sedgwick County District Attorney says that appearance is set for 9 a.m. at the county’s juvenile complex.

Lisa Trimmell, 41, was found dead in her home at 3200 block of North 159th Street East in June 2018. At the time, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the case as “suspicious,” but did not have suspects.

According to court documents that the boy’s attorneys provided to KSN, Trimmell was at home the night of her death with a 12-year-old boy and the accused boy, 14 at the time. Both boys are related to the woman.

The motion to dismiss the case of voluntary manslaughter says Trimmell attacked the 12-year-old boy, prompting the accused boy to use a firearm in the home to stop Trimmell’s attack. The document argues the boy feared for his life and the life of the other child.

The documents say Trimmell was drunk the night of her death, citing the autopsy report as saying she “exhibited a ‘history of chronic alcoholism’ and suffered from hepatic cirrhosis of the liver,” and had a blood alcohol content “more than twice the legal limit” that night.

The documents say the boy shot Trimmell once in the neck. Despite the accused boy’s CPR and efforts to resuscitate Trimmell, EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Attorneys for the boy are asking the court to dismiss the case, saying the boy is “immune from prosecution under Kansas’ self and defense of others protections,” according to the documents.

Kansas law (K.S.A. 21-5231) says “A person is justified in the use of force against another when and to the extent it appears to such person and such person reasonably believes that such use of force is necessary to defend such person or a third person against such other’s imminent use of unlawful force.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said that more information on the case will be available at Friday’s court hearing. The office has not released the court’s response to the motion from the boy’s attorney.