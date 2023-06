A semi that rolled over blocks K-15 south of Wassall on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi has rolled over on Kansas Highway 15 just south of Wassall in Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has minor injuries.

But K-15 is closed just south of Wassall, and the hazmat team is headed to the scene. Dispatchers do not know if hazmat was called because of leaking fuel or something more serious.

For now, drivers may want to avoid the area until the crash scene is cleared.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.