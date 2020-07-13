K-15 set to be resurfaced in Cowley, Sumner counties starting next week

Breaking News
Road Construction (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A nearly 9-mile section of K-15 in Cowley and Sumner counties will be resurfaced in a Kansas Department of Transportation project.

The work – totaling $1.6 million — is tentatively scheduled to begin July 20.

The resurfacing on K-15 will be from the east city limits of Udall, in Cowley County, through Sumner County to the Sedgwick County line.

The work will involve milling and a hot-mix-asphalt overlay.

During the work, traffic will be controlled by a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared to stop and face delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project is expected to be completed around early August, depending on the weather.

