K-254 association wants more done along highway to improve safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - "My children had to drive this road to go to high school from Bel Aire to Towanda every day, twice a day," said Jeff Hawes, President of the K-254 Corridor Development Association.

After Jeff Hawes son lost a classmate to a fatal accident along K-254 last year, Hawes became an advocate for improved safety on the highway.

"It's a tragic loss when anybody dies on this road," said Hawes.

KDOT's recent study on K-254 revealed crashes along K-254 from Wichita to El Dorado were below state averages. Those findings were presented to the K-254 Corridor Development Association last week. The groups goal is to improve the safety of K-254.

"We want to talk about the intersections about the death rate and the severity of the accidents at the intersections," said Hawes.

Hawes said some of KDOT's short term fixes include adding divided highway signs and replacing median yield signs with stop signs.

Still, Hawes said he would like to see overpasses and off ramps added in the future.

"Make it a limited access road that way you can limit the access of people who don't pay attention," said Hawes.

Hawes said the K-254 Corridor Development Association will continue to keep safety improvement on the mind of K-DOT.

"What we want to make sure that we do, for [KDOT's] next major project this needs to be their priority," said Hawes.

