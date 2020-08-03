K-42 and Tyler shut down following deadly accident

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

It happened near K-42 and Tyler around 9:30 p.m.

“They did confirm that one person was deceased and one person was pinned in a vehicle. The person was extricated from the vehicle, treated on scene and refused medical treatment,” Sgt. Matthew Lynch with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say both the motorcycle and the truck were driving eastbound on K-42 when they crashed.

Lynch says police will be out on the scene for a couple of hours and is advising the public to avoid the general area.

“We have it closed off at Tyler for any eastbound traffic, we’ve kept that closed off and we will until we are complete out here,” said Lynch.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories