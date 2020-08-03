K-42 and Tyler shut down following deadly accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

It happened near K-42 and Tyler around 9:30 p.m.

“They did confirm that one person was deceased and one person was pinned in a vehicle. The person was extricated from the vehicle, treated on scene and refused medical treatment,” Sgt. Matthew Lynch with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say both the motorcycle and the truck were driving eastbound on K-42 when they crashed.

Lynch says police will be out on the scene for a couple of hours and is advising the public to avoid the general area.

“We have it closed off at Tyler for any eastbound traffic, we’ve kept that closed off and we will until we are complete out here,” said Lynch.

LATEST STORIES: