K-55 west of Belle Blaine will close Monday due to railroad crossing work

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-55 will be closed west of Belle Plaine because of railroad crossing work on Monday. The crossing will be closed for up to five days.

The project involves installing a non-traversable median at the crossing.

The new median will be designed to prevent someone from driving around crossing bars at the crossing. The modification will allow trains not to blow their horns as they approach the crossing.

Motorists will have to use other routes, including open portions of K-55 as well as K-15, K-53 and U.S. 81.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories