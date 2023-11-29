WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-9 Bane’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The service will be streamed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Bane was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 16 while trying to locate a robbery suspect. Twenty-year-old Kaylon Kirkwood has been charged with domestic battery, battery, battery against a law enforcement officer, and harming or killing certain dogs.

Tyler Brooks served as Bane’s handler for a year and has been in the K-9 unit since 2019.

“Once I got the dog, we spend thousands of hours together training. They live with us, they ride with us constantly, they’re always around us. Eventually, they get integrated into the family,” Brooks told KSN News.

The public is invited to stop by the Sedgwick County Extension Office between noon and 2 p.m. to honor Bane’s service to the citizens of Sedgwick County. The Extension Office is located at 7001 W. 21st St.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is collecting donations for fees incurred in the loss and replacement of the late K9. You can click here to find out how to donate.