WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work will resume soon on a resurfacing project on K-96 in Sedgwick County. The work is expected to begin around April 4 and be completed around mid-May.

Before the winter break, crews completed the Reno County portion of the project on K-14 and K-96.

The remainder of the project is on eastbound K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno County line east to about Maize Road, a length of about 15 miles.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane during the work, and motorists should expect to slow down for the work zone.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a hot-mix-asphalt overlay and shoulder widening.