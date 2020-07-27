K-96 roadwork in Sedgwick and Reno counties could take 4 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is about to start patching pavement along a 31-mile stretch of K-96 in Sedgwick and Reno counties.
The work will start south of Hutchinson at the K-96/K-14 junction and head east to about a half mile west of Maize Road in Sedgwick County.
LOCATION:
Drivers can expect traffic to be limited to one lane and the speed limit to be reduced as they near the areas where the work is happening.
The pavement patching is expected to start on Monday, Aug. 3, and be completed by Nov. 30 if the weather allows. The project will include work on bridge approaches.
KDOT is overseeing the $1.1 million project. Iowa Civil Contracting Inc., of Victor, Iowa, is the primary contractor.
To see all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
