WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, K-9s will be demonstrating search and rescues at Exploration Place’s Entry Plaza, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

They will be conducting demonstrations from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

According to Exploration Place, each of the rescue dogs have spent years honing in on their senses to track missing people in the wilderness and urban environments.

During each of the demonstrations, Exploration Place says you will be able to watch the K-9s tracking skills come to life as they find a “missing person.”

The event is free to the public.

For more information, visit Explorations Place‘s website.