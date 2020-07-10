1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

K-State announces more administrative furloughs

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas State University_335478

Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University has decided to furlough some administrative staff to address financial challenges in 2021 from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a university news release.

President Richard Myers outlined steps the university is taking Friday to cut $37 million in costs including:

  • Administrative furloughs
  • Terminating and eliminating positions
  • Voluntary salary reductions
  • Using cash reserves
  • Cutting operating expenses

The Administrative furlough will go into affect Aug. 9 and run through June 15, 2021. 1,868 employees at the university will be affected and decisions and selections will be made by the administration of each college, according to a news release.

Some of the colleges and departments affected include:

  • College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension
  • College of Architecture
  • Planning & Design
  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Health and Human Sciences
  • Division of Communications and Marketing
  • Office of International Programs
  • Office of the President

The furloughs are expected to provide the university with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions, according to a news release.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” said Richard Myers, President of Kansas State University. “While more difficult decisions lie ahead, we must remember we are in this together and we will meet the challenge. We have to take care of ourselves, our families, our students, and our communities while maintaining and delivering our land-grant mission through teaching, research and extension and outreach.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories