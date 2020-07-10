K-State announces more administrative furloughs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University has decided to furlough some administrative staff to address financial challenges in 2021 from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a university news release.

President Richard Myers outlined steps the university is taking Friday to cut $37 million in costs including:

Administrative furloughs

Terminating and eliminating positions

Voluntary salary reductions

Using cash reserves

Cutting operating expenses

The Administrative furlough will go into affect Aug. 9 and run through June 15, 2021. 1,868 employees at the university will be affected and decisions and selections will be made by the administration of each college, according to a news release.

Some of the colleges and departments affected include:

College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension

College of Architecture

Planning & Design

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Health and Human Sciences

Division of Communications and Marketing

Office of International Programs

Office of the President

The furloughs are expected to provide the university with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions, according to a news release.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” said Richard Myers, President of Kansas State University. “While more difficult decisions lie ahead, we must remember we are in this together and we will meet the challenge. We have to take care of ourselves, our families, our students, and our communities while maintaining and delivering our land-grant mission through teaching, research and extension and outreach.”

