K-State announces Richard Linton as new president

Dr. Richard Linton smiles after being introduced as the new president of Kansas State University. (Photo Courtesy Kansas State University)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT/KSNW) – Richard Linton has been named as the 15th president of Kansas State University, the Kansas Board of Regents announced Thursday.

Linton replaces Richard Myers and comes to K-State from North Carolina State University, where he is dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“I’m honored to take on the role of president of Kansas State University,” Linton said. “The university is on an exciting trajectory, and its community has a contagious passion, culture and connectivity. I’m energized to help lead K-State forward and build on this positive momentum.”

“Richard Linton has proven himself as a forward-thinking leader who knows how to seize opportunities in higher education’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Regent Cheryl Harrison-Lee, KBOR chair. “He shares the Regents’ strategic vision of higher education as a powerful force uniquely capable of revitalizing our economy. We are excited to have him as the next president of K-State and watch him lead the university into the future.”

The search to find the next president began after Myers announced in May that he would retire at the end of 2021.

The Regents chose Linton after a committee-led search.

As dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) at North Carolina State University, Linton leads a college of more than 360 faculty, housed in 12 different departments, and more than 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Linton has held many leadership roles in addition to his role as dean. Currently, he is a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board. In 2018, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve as chair for Binational (Israel/U.S.) Ag research and Development Fund (BARD). He also previously chaired the NC Governor’s Task Force on Food Manufacturing, the NC Biotechnology Council and the APLU – Healthy Food Systems, Healthy People Steering Committee.

Prior to this role, Linton served as department chair of Food Science and Technology at the Ohio State University (2011-2012), and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University (1994-2011).

Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s in food science and a doctorate in food science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.