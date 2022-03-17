WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday, March 20, is the first day of spring this year, meaning warmer temperatures and spring rains will help to bring gardens back to life.

According to a news release sent out by the K-State Research and Extension-Sedgwick County, they have partnered with the Wichita Public Library to “help local gardeners make the most of the new growing season.”

The 2022 Spring Gardening Series will begin on April 5 and run for five weeks, covering a new topic each week. Guests will be able to attend in-person at the Wichita Public Library on Tuesdays and/or online via Zoom on Thursdays.

Schedule and topics:

April 5 and 7: Spring Garden Maintenance – Clean up, Prepare, & Plant Is your garden ready for a new growing season? When spring hits, there’s always a lot to do – cutting down plants, dividing perennials, fertilizing, planting, pruning, and weeding. The list goes on and on. Extension Master Gardener and professional landscaper Peggy Griffith will review everything that you can do in your landscape and garden in April, in order to help your garden “spring” back to life. April 12 and 14: Compost and More Green Gardening Practices Compost enriches the soil and promotes healthy plant growth, but how do you get started? What gardening practices can you implement in order to make your garden greener and composting easier? Learn how to harness your garden waste and food scraps in order to improve your soil and decrease landfill waste. Join Mary Singleton, Extension Master Gardener and life-long composter, in exploring how “compost happens!”, as she discusses various methods of composting and other green gardening principles you can incorporate into your routine. April 19 and 21: Plants that Love our Kansas Sun Are you tired of plants that wilt in the summer? Especially those that need extra summertime care about the time we’d rather enjoy the garden view from our shady patios or air-conditioned living rooms. Of course, all plants will need some care, but learn from Extension Master Gardener Lynn Campbell-Behnke as she shares about the plants that actually love our Kansas sun and will thrive in our kind of summer. April 26 and 28: Growing a “Fruitful” Landscape Gain a bounty of sweet and “fruity” ideas for incorporating fruiting plants into your landscape and garden from Horticulture Extension Agent Rebecca McMahon. Learn the basic science of fruit gardening while exploring tips and tricks for adding fruiting plants to even the smallest garden spaces. May 3 and 5: Container Gardening: The Basics and Beyond This presentation will describe the essential ingredients for a beautiful and successful container garden. Join Extension Master Gardener Diane Dorsch as she starts with the basics, including selecting the right container, potting mix, and water requirements. Then learn about filling a beautiful container, from plant selection and arrangements, to fertilizer and ongoing care.

Tuesday’s classes will be held at the library’s Alford Branch from 6-7:30 p.m, and Thursday’s classes will feature the same presentation topic that will be delivered through Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m.

After each presentation, the recordings will be uploaded to the Wichita Public Library’s YouTube channel.

Classes are free, but registration is required. Registration will open two weeks prior to each class. Anyone who is interested can register online through the Wichita Public Library’s website or call 316-261-8500.