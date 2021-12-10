K-State holds candlelight vigil for student hit by truck on Kansas highway

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State University student who risked her life to help a stranger made it to the driver of an overturned car, and administered first aid before being hit on a Kansas highway.

Kansas State University student Autumn Johnson died after being hit by a truck while trying to help an injured motorist on a Kansas highway.

Thursday night, K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine hosted a candlelight vigil in honor of one of their own.

“Seeing the students that were out there, I almost couldn’t speak.” Darlene Johnson, Autumn’s mother said. “The energy level of the children out there are just, the love, the support, everyone that wanted to be there to support and remember Autumn was truly amazing.”

Friends and family spoke about Autumn, sharing stories and laughs with each other behind the vet school. They were joined by a unique guest, the driver of the vehicle who rolled over on the Highway on Sunday.

“Today we found out that Autumn did make it across the highway. She did make it to the driver in that rollover car. She did begin to administer first aid. Autumn reached Dakota, and amazingly enough, they knew each other,” Darlene said.

Autumn helped Dakota last year find her missing dog. While at the vet school in Manhattan, Autumn reconnected the two back together. Dakota was happy to see a familiar face after her car accident.

“I was gonna need stitches, and so she ran to go, she said I’ll be right back. She was like “you’re gonna be fine, I’ll be right back,” Dakota Swader said.

The two stayed in the same hospital while being treated.

“When I got the news, her doctor had come in and told me that she had passed, and I broke down cause she was just trying to help me. I felt terrible, cause I felt like it was my fault. In all actuality, she was just being a good Samaritan, and God said it was time,” Dakota said.

In her short time at the university, Autumn Johnson impacted many lives in such a positive way. From helping strangers find their dog to administering first aid on the highway, her selflessness is truly something special.