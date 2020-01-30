K-State police looking for suspect who exposed himself in student union bathroom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University Police Department received a report of lewd and lascivious conduct on Wednesday at the K-State Student Union.

A man reported that another man revealed his genitals in the restroom.

The university police department said it is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.

K-State police encourage students, faculty, and staff to be aware of surroundings and use available resources such as Wildcat Walk and the LiveSafe app.

