K-State President issues another statement asking administration to ‘fast-track action plans to combat racism’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a weekend of outcry from students and K-State athletes asking for action following an insensitive tweet from a K-State student, K-State President Richard Myers issued another statement to the student body on Monday.

“I’ve asked our administration to fast-track action plans to combat racism and bigotry and other forms of social injustice. We’ll talk about these action plans in K-State Today later this week. We’ll make every effort to make sure everyone’s voice is heard as we address these very serious concerns.” -K-STATE PRESIDENT RICHARD MYERS.

The statement comes as the student in question has continued to double down on his remarks and encouraging his followers in an online chat channel “Telegram” to go after K-State students.

Message from McNeil sent using the platform ‘Telegram”.

On Sunday, K-State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman tweeted a message of support saying that he stands with student-athletes, calling for a change at the university. He joined dozens of other student-athletes and coaches calling for change at the university.

K-State has not publicly commented on whether the K-State student who tweeted the controversial remarks is still enrolled at the university, or if he will face punishments. K-State released information over the weekend to KSNT News regarding how they review student conduct.

Disciplinary sanctions for a student depends upon which university policy has been found to be in violation: – If the student is found by an Administrative Review Team to be responsible for violating the University’s Discrimination and Harassment policy, sanctions are recommended by an Administrative Review Team to the Director of Student Life. – The university President receives recommendations for suspension or dismissal for students to be found responsible by a Student Review Board for violating the Student Code of Conduct. – For students found in violation of the university’s Threat Management policy, the Director of Student Life serving as the Critical Incident Response Team chair has the ability to determine expulsion. We do not disclose disciplinary actions taken with students due to privacy regulations. STATEMENT PROVIDED BY KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY.

On Sunday, Twitter removed McNeil’s tweet for ‘glorifying violence’. McNeil has not responded to multiple requests for comment but has remained active in Twitter and Telegram, calling the removal of his tweet “so (explicit) gay”.

LATEST STORIES: