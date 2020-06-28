K-State researchers get $1M to improve wheat diversity

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas State University wheat geneticist will get nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for research designed to improve the genetic diversity of wheat.
The Hutchinson News reports the research will focus on studying and cultivating a genetic species of wheat that can withstand drought, heat and viruses.
Wheat geneticist and professor of plant pathology Jesse Poland is part of two grants that focus on bringing wild native plants together with wheat to create better seed. Poland estimates that each project might take from six years to more than 10 years.
LATEST STORIES:
- Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions
- Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
- Trump denies he was briefed about reported Russian bounties on US troops
- Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say
- 1 unresponsive as police investigate reports of shooting in NE Wichita