K-State researchers get $1M to improve wheat diversity

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas State University wheat geneticist will get nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for research designed to improve the genetic diversity of wheat.

The Hutchinson News reports the research will focus on studying and cultivating a genetic species of wheat that can withstand drought, heat and viruses.

Wheat geneticist and professor of plant pathology Jesse Poland is part of two grants that focus on bringing wild native plants together with wheat to create better seed. Poland estimates that each project might take from six years to more than 10 years.

