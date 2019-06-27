KABOOM: Firework sales start across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firework tents popped up around Wichita, and starting today, people can start buying and shooting them.

The Wichita Fire Department encourages the public to practice safety before, during and after lighting fireworks.

Safety Tips:

Wear closed toe shoes

Keep fireworks away from grassy areas or structures

Keep a hose, fire extinguisher or bucket of water nearby

Supervise children

Follow Wichita’s Fireworks Ordinance

Be respectful to neighbors

In Wichita, fireworks are allowed now until July 5, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

According to fire officials, most house fires that happened during the shooting time period were caused by improper disposal.

“Just like cigarettes that are legal, they could lead to something all the time; or cars you know,” said Chief Stuart Bevis. “If we don’t use them right, bad things can happen and we really want people to be cognizant of that.”

Improper use of fireworks can also land you in the emergency room.

Fifteen patients were admitted into Ascension Via Christi’s burn unit last year.

“Two-thirds of the patients were children under 14 years old,” explained Sarah Fischer, burn coordinator.

Some of the common injuries were on the hands, eyes or face.

Via Christi staff said they’re prepared for an increase of patients during the next few weeks.

“We always make sure that we have the right amount of staff. We prepare our physicians that are on, and we make sure we pretty much have everything stocked and ready to go because we know that they will have that influx,” Fischer said.

To prevent any injuries or fines, city officials recommend following all the rules and taking the necessary safety precautions.