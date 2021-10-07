Kansan lands near top of Forbes new list of America’s richest in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansans have been ranked among the 400 richest people in the U.S., according to a new list from Forbes.

Charles Koch came in at No. 16. at $51 billion. Koch is the chief executive officer and chairman of Wichita-based Koch Industries, America’s largest private company by revenue, since 1967.

Koch’s wealth is roughly equivalent to the seven other billionaires from Missouri and Kansas combined.

Min Kao cofounded GPS maker Garmin with headquarters based in Olathe in 1989. He is ranked No. 182 at $5.8 billion.

