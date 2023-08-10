WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Lahaina, Hawaii, has been turned to rubble from the wildfires that started Tuesday night.

Edgar Rodriguez decided to move from Emporia to the island of Maui back in 2019. His family decided to join him shortly after. The house they lived in and the bar he bartends at have both been destroyed by the fire.

“From what we know, because we can’t really get into Lahaina, Shark Pit is devastated, completely flattened. I’d say about 85% of Lahaina has been leveled. It looks like an apocalyptic movie man,” said Rodriguez.

He said that he is fortunate to have a place to sleep at the boat company, where his dad does maintenance work.

Another Kansas resident, Pattie Speer, says parts of her family have lived in Maui for over 50 years. Her niece and her niece’s husband were able to escape the fire just in time.

“The home that had belonged to my parents, and they got out with the clothes on their back, with their two children. I mean, it happened so fast that they barely escaped, and they lost every single thing they had,” said Speer.

The family business Trilogy Excursions is a boat hospitality business. They lost one boat in the fire but have six still standing. They have been able to help transport people and supplies, aiding in fire relief.

If you want to help assist the Rodriguez family in their recovery, you can find their GoFundMe here.