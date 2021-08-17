Kansans continue fight armyworm invasion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The war is on against armyworms in Wichita. From homeowners to businesses– all have been swarmed by these little critters.

“Initially, I thought something had been poured on the grass and within three days it just spread dramatically,” said Terry Atwater, Wichita resident.

Atwater takes pride in having a nice lawn. He waters it, feeds it, cuts it and makes sure it looks bright green every year.

“I do enjoy a plush yard,” said Atwater. “I was happy with the results of getting reseeded last year and having a sprinkler system put in.”

But when he went out of town for a few days, he never imagined he would return to a yard full of armyworms.

“It was devoured and of course was unable to get anybody to come out in the weekend,” said Atwood. “All of the products I was finding at Atwoods, Home Depot, Lowes, they were all out. So I couldn’t find anything to put on it.”

He says Reddi Industries came to his come to address the infestation.

“They did a granular treatment, basically, to attack the armyworms and to kill those off,” said Atwood.

He says the pesticide sprinkled on his lawn has really helped with his problem. He says he’s also been getting help from birds.

“Birds are a welcome sight right now because they are eating a lot of the caterpillars as they come,” said Atwood.

Nick Thomas, the owner of Cutting Edge Lawn and Landscape says if your lawn is looking brown or like it needs to be watered, he said it could be a sign armyworms are in your lawn. Thomas says armyworms can eat a 10,000 sq. ft. lawn in a matter of days.

Thomas says he has been receiving roughly 50 calls a day from people with armyworm infestations.

“Most phone calls that I’ve gotten have been from out east, but now I am getting from out west, too,” said Thomas.

He says if people spay any pesticides or insecticides, they should wait until it completely dries before letting their pets out.