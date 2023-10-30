WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Skeletons for St. Jude is a nationwide fundraiser where people across the nation decorate their yards to raise money for St. Jude and make sure no family ever receives a bill.

Paige Pietro has a display in Wichita at 9816 W. Harvest Court, and she says it takes her weeks to put up. She says she loves seeing the kids’ faces when they see it, and people come back every year to see it.

Dan and Christina Starcher live in Salina and have a display there as well. They have participated in Skeletons for St. Jude for three years, but this is their first time doing it in Salina.

“These are innocent kids, you know, and a lot of them unfortunately spend a lot of time in hospitals,” Christina Starcher said. “So why not try and get every dollar to get them well and get them out.”

They say they both love Halloween. They even got married on Oct. 31.

“We always decorate for Halloween, always go big for Halloween because we love it so much,” Dan Starcher said. “And then we found the Skeletons for Hope, and it’s like, okay, that’s great. Now, we can really do something to help the community.”

They have 620 SSJ partner homes including in the U.S., Japan and Puerto Rico.

SSJ’s goal was to reach $500,000 total during its fourth season, and they have passed that.

Over four Halloweens, Skeletons for St. Jude has raised have raised $521,000.

The 2023 campaign goal was $100,000, and this year they have raised $148,000 and hope to break $200,000.

For those wanting to participate, click here. 100% of the donations go directly to St. Jude. To donate, click here.