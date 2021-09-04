Kansans head to the lake for an extended weekend

CHENEY, Kan (KSNW) – Labor day weekend many Kansans are taking advantage of the extra day to take to the lake.

By 10:00 am Saturday the rain had cleared and many people rushed to Cheney lake. the park manager said so far this year has been the 2nd business they have ever seen.

“Everyone that works hard gets the day off that’s what I think,” said Charles Reynolds, who was at Cheney Park on Saturday.

“Labor day is a reward for everybody for working throughout the year and works so hard and no school that is what it means to E,” said Caleb Swak.

An extra day of relaxation, labor day’s extended weekend at Cheney lake is not being stopped by the rain.

“It started out a little bit slower with the rain and everything but as the sun came out this afternoon there have been quite a few people who have made it out here. I believe as the weekend goes on especially tomorrow it will be especially busy out here,” said Shayne Koppes the park manager of Cheney lake park.

Koppes said they have at least 4 to 8 staff members out all weekend to accommodate the busy weekend, but he said he hopes campers get along.

“Be responsible, obviously if you have been drinking don’t get in a car and drive. Everyone just tries your best to get along,” said Koppes.

“We knew it was gonna be a busy weekend and that is how we like it,” said Abigail Reynolds.

Campers said they take their own precautions when out at the lake.

“Definitely bug spray,” said Abigail Reynolds.

“Just stay within the family basically don’t roam around with anyone else,” said Swak.

Koppes also said to be careful when out on the lake and to make sure to watch out for other boats in the water.