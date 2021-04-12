Kansans honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) =- National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week kicked off this week.

This week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

A presidential proclamation was made for the second week of April to be designated as the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994. 

See how area Kansas counties are call takers and dispatchers during the week.

