Kansans join nationwide rush to the movies as Spider-Man leads the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new Spider-Man is a hit. Kansans are selling out movie houses.

“Just a week ago, people were talking about the death of theaters when Westside Story didn’t do very well,” said Brian Mitchell of Mitchell Theatres. “And then all of a sudden one week later and Spider-Man.”

Mitchell says Mitchell Theatres is seeing the biggest rush to the movies since the pandemic began.

“The shows have been selling out in advance in most of our theaters,” said Mitchell.

Many Kansans have decided to get out to the movies over the weekend, despite health officials saying there is a COVID surge likely on the way.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

“People are under COVID fatigue,” says Sedgwick County health officer Dr. Garold Minns. “Everyone wants this to be over.”

Dr. Minns also says hospitals are seeing a lot of cases right now.

“I think they’re close to being overwhelmed, and I think they’ve got their fingers crossed that we’re not going to see more patients coming in with this,” said Minns.

Some at the movies were wearing masks while others were not.

“I wear a mask. I work at a school, and I’m used to it, so I just wear it,” said Rachel Moses while taking her son, Chase, to the movies on Sunday. “We’ve been staying in our houses too long. It’s time to get out of our houses and be social again.”

Mitchell says there are more movies coming out in the next few days leading up to Christmas. He also says he does not require a mask at his theaters and it remains a personal choice.

“Some of them still prefer a mask,” said Mitchell. “We always recommend it but it’s up to the individuals. We’re not questioning anybody. We hope everybody takes their responsibility.”

“But the new Spider-Man is a huge, smash hit,” said Mitchell. “I won’t give any spoilers, but this is one to talk about and people just love it.”