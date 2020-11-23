Kansans losing access to extended unemployment benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) says Kansas has “triggered off” of the unemployment insurance Extended Benefits (EB) program.

The announcement means that the last payable week on the EB program for Kansans will be the week ending Dec. 12.

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) says it also means it is prohibited from making any additional payments, regardless of any remaining balance of EB entitlement.

KDOL says it will contact the claimants who were getting EB benefits to let them know they are no longer eligible for payments.

Kansans who are no longer eligible for the EB program may be eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) if they meet federally mandated criteria.

KDOL says that since March 15, it has paid out more than 3.1 million weekly claims totaling more than $2.3 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

For additional information or to apply for benefits, visit GetKansasBenefits.gov.