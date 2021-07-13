Kansans receiving unemployment insurance benefits to receive a new debit card from U.S. Bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said claimants who are currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits from the Kansas Department of Labor on the Bank of America MasterCard will receive a new debit card due to a change in service providers. The new vendor is U.S. Bank.

Starting on July 7, if claimants have read and accepted the disclosure on their getkansasbenefits account, they will receive the U.S. Bank ReliaCard through the U.S. Postal Service.

Failure to read and accept the disclosure or verify that KDOL has a valid, current address on file may delay getting the new card by July 20. Visit www.getkansasbenefits.gov account, or call the KDOL Contact Center at 785-575-1460 to make sure everything is completed.

You can check the status of your new card here. Benefits issued on or after July 20 will be loaded onto the card.

The department of labor said the Bank of America debit card would remain active until Nov. 1, 2021. All those funds should be used before using the U.S. Bank ReliaCard.

Recipients receiving benefits via direct deposit to a personal bank account are not affected by the change.



