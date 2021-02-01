Kansans say they are seeing issues with KDOL’s 1099 forms

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Fed up and searching for answers, a Wichita man said he received at tax form from the Kansas Department of Labor, but his info is way off.

The Wichita musician said his 1099 shows he made less unemployment money than he actually did.

KSN took his concerns to KDOL, a spokesperson said the department is working on it.

“I just don’t know where they got this number,” said Aaron Underwood.

Musician Aaron Underwood said when the pandemic began most of his shows were canceled, without his normal income he filed for unemployment.

“The 1099 came and it’s les than half of what I received,” said Underwood.

Underwood said his 1099 from KDOL doesn’t match up with his unemployment benefits. He fears he is not alone.

“It is surprising that the state that we count on can’t get it right,” said Underwood.

A KDOL spokesperson said it’s identified more than 250-thousand fraudulent unemployment claims since the pandemic began.

The spokesperson said because of the high volume of claims — it is possible some identity theft victims may receive a 1099 notice. If you do receive a notice and haven’t filed a fraud claim yet click here to do so.

It’s also possible for some of the notices, like the one Underwood got, to not be accurate.

If that’s the case KDOL said you must dispute the 1099 on its website here.

Underwood plans on doing that, but said he is frustrated.

“I just want to be able to move on and not have the question of did I pay enough in taxes and are they going to come after me you know?” said Underwood.