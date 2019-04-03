Kansans suffering from allergies, smoke, pollen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Spring is in the air. Unfortunately, so is dust, pollen and smoke.

Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose and Throat on Hillside has been busy with patients suffering from the usual signs of spring.

"Nasal congestion, maybe a sinus infection, headaches, just kind of miserable things like that," Susan Shearrer, a patient from Rose Hill said.

Dr. Eric Bunting said he's seen a lot of patients dealing with the current tree pollens emitting from cedars, maples and junipers. The range burning in the Flint Hills can compound the problem.

"With the range burning and a lot of fires, we'll see a lot of things get into the upper airways," Bunting said.

Another patient, Teresa Jones, said her allergies are year-round, but she can still sense when the pollen count is high.

"My regimen is pretty much Flonase and Xyzal when they get really bad. I've also done the nasal wash to try and wash things out," Jones said.

All those solutions are appropriate, according to Bunting. He recommends a daily antihistamine and a nasal steroid spray as well as staying indoors as you're able. If you to continue to suffer, Bunting said to try to get in with your physician for some exams and possible desensitization to determine specific allergen triggers.