Kansans walk 13 miles for the 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Kansans paid their respect on Sunday to the 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul airport attack last month.

The group was seen carrying 13 American flags while walking a mile for each service member who lost their life.

The women and men started their journey at the American Legion in Mulvane, made their way to Derby and back.

The police and fire department as well as a patriot guard took part in the tribute. The participants hope to make the walk an annual tradition.

