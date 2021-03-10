Kansans weigh in on $1.9T COVID relief bill which will bring an increase in child tax credit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Inside the $1.9T American Rescue Plan is an increase in the child tax credit.

Instead of $2,000 per child, it will be $3,600 for children under 6-years old and $3,000 for children 6 to 17. $300 monthly payments could start making their way out in July.

Caroline Teter is a mother of two and she says this can be a big relief for their family’s monthly budget, “We’re lucky enough that we have had jobs through this whole thing, but so many had to stay home because they couldn’t find childcare for their children.”

With a two-month-old son and eight-year-old daughter, the luxury of work can come with a hefty price tag, “It’s close to $185 a week for him for full-time childcare. It is about $100 a week for before-after school care for my other daughter — I hate to even add it up for a monthly bill because it gets so, it feels overwhelming,” Teter said.

While the increase in child tax credit will be a benefit for the Teter family, for other families at or below the poverty level — it can make a world’s difference.

Many of them are very young parents, many of them are single parents, and it is tough to raise kids on one income,” said Teresa Rupp, Executive Director of Child Start.

Executive Director of Center of Hope, George Dinkel says he has never seen a need this big, “Our phone is virtually ringing off the hook for people needing assistance with rent or utility assistance, and we find many, many, many that have not had income for the last two or three months.”

The increase in child tax credit aims to lift millions of children out of poverty.

“If you have to be evicted, it’ll be very difficult to either have to split up amongst other people or potentially the children go into foster care or actually, potentially can be on the streets, which is not a safe environment at all,” Dinkel said.

Dinkel says this tax credit will bring a lot of relief. However, he is encouraging families in need to spend it wisely.

